403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afghanistan Extends Condolences Over Iran Deadly Explosion
(MENAFN) Afghanistan’s interim government has extended its condolences and expressed solidarity with Iran following a deadly explosion at an Iranian port, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on Sunday.
In a statement disseminated via social media by Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan conveyed its profound sorrow and extended condolences and sympathy to the people of Iran and the families of the victims.
The declaration highlighted that both the government and citizens of Afghanistan support the people and government of neighboring Iran during this sorrowful time.
A news agency reported that at least 14 people lost their lives and 750 others were injured in Saturday’s massive explosion at the Port of Shahid Rajaee in southern Hormozgan Province. Additionally, six individuals remain unaccounted for following the incident.
In a statement disseminated via social media by Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan conveyed its profound sorrow and extended condolences and sympathy to the people of Iran and the families of the victims.
The declaration highlighted that both the government and citizens of Afghanistan support the people and government of neighboring Iran during this sorrowful time.
A news agency reported that at least 14 people lost their lives and 750 others were injured in Saturday’s massive explosion at the Port of Shahid Rajaee in southern Hormozgan Province. Additionally, six individuals remain unaccounted for following the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment