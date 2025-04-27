Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Presidents Urge Ukraine to Consider Territorial Concessions

2025-04-27 05:50:48
(MENAFN) European leaders are reportedly urging Ukraine to confront the growing likelihood that a peace settlement with Russia might involve ceding certain territories, based on a report from the media on Friday, which cited insider sources.

The topic was allegedly raised during a series of meetings in London that included both Ukrainian and European representatives.

However, the significance of these discussions diminished after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced his decision not to participate.

Despite his absence, one official shared with the media that the discussions “made progress” in persuading Kiev that such concessions could be unavoidable.

Negotiators from the West are said to believe that Ukraine “may be willing to endure effective Russian control of Crimea,” as long as it is not forced to formally acknowledge this situation through legal recognition.

Crimea voted decisively to join Russia in 2014 after a Western-supported change of government in Kiev, a development that has remained a major point of contention ever since.

Nevertheless, a significant portion of the Ukrainian population remains hesitant to give up future claims to Crimea.

Many see any territorial compromise as setting a “dangerous precedent,” fearing it could eventually legitimize Russia’s hold over four other former Ukrainian territories that held referendums and voted to join Russia in 2022.

