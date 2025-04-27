6Th Edition Of Build Your House Exhibition Begins Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With just one day remaining, Qatar's most comprehensive home construction and design event is set to open its doors to the public. The sixth edition of Build Your House (BYH) Exhibition, alongside the inaugural Inspire Exhibition 2025, will transform the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) into a central hub for industry stakeholders starting tomorrow. The exhibitions, which will be from April 28 to May 1, 2025 from 10 am to 10 pm at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), will be held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Rawad Sleem, Co-founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for exhibitions and conferences, organisers of the exhibitions stated,“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, KAHRAMAA, and the General Directorate of Civil Defense for their ongoing support and active partnership, which have played a pivotal role in the success and steady expansion of this national platform.

We are also proud to announce the launch of the Inspire Exhibition for Décor, Gifts, and Lifestyle (IFH)-a natural extension of the success of Build Your House (BYH), and a direct response to increasing audience demand. Together, they form a comprehensive platform under one roof.

The 2025 edition of Build Your House will witness an exciting expansion of over 30%, featuring more than 250 exhibitors from key sectors in construction, building materials, and interior design”

Salem Al Mannai, CEO of QIC Group quoted,“Qatar Insurance Group is proud to support the Build Your House Exhibition 2025 as the official insurance sponsor. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering homeowners with the confidence to build, protect, and invest in their future. As Qatar continues to grow, we remain focused on delivering innovative, reliable insurance solutions that support the nation's evolving needs and we are honoured to play a role in enabling more secure and informed homebuilding decisions. At QIC, our priority is to provide protection that's as solid as the foundations our clients are laying. Visitors to our pavilion will have the opportunity to meet our home insurance experts, who will be available to offer instant advice throughout the exhibition. We look forward to yet another successful edition that showcases the growth and potential of Qatar's housing sector, in which QIC remains the most trusted insurance partner.”