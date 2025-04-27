Woman Injured In Odesa Region Following Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Odesa district, a 35-year-old woman was injured in a Russian drone attack last night, and there are destructions.

This was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on April 27, at night, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa region with attack drones. A three-story residential building and cars were damaged in Odesa district. A 35-year-old local resident was injured and hospitalized,” the report says.

It is noted that the inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established.

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

As reported, seven people were injured in Odesa region as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones on the night of April 14 .