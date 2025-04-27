Woman Injured In Odesa Region Following Russian Drone Attack
This was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“According to the investigation, on April 27, at night, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa region with attack drones. A three-story residential building and cars were damaged in Odesa district. A 35-year-old local resident was injured and hospitalized,” the report says.
It is noted that the inspection is ongoing, and a full list of destruction and damage is being established.Read also: AFU shot down 57 Russian drones in evening, another 67 vanish from radar
Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.
As reported, seven people were injured in Odesa region as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones on the night of April 14 .
