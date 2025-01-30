India End Mandiri U20 Challenge Series With Defeat To Hosts Indonesia

(MENAFN- IANS) Sidoarjo (Indonesia), Jan 30 (IANS) The India U20 men's team lost 0-4 to Indonesia in the last match of the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series at the Gelora Delta here on Thursday. The Blue Colts, touring with a much younger squad of 17 and 18-year-olds, ended the four-nation friendly with three defeats. Earlier in the day, Syria beat Jordan 2-1 to win the tournament. All three opponents participated with players born in 2005 or later in preparation for next month's AFC U20 Asian Cup.

From Thursday's match, nine Indian players were part of the U17 squad that beat Indonesia U17 in Bali last August. However, up against a group of players two years senior to them, it was a totally different scenario this time around. The hosts got an early breakthrough in the fourth minute from a free-kick right on the edge of the box. Toni Firmansyah was able to squeeze a powerful shot under the wall and beyond a diving Karan Makkar.

Makkar wouldn't be beaten for the rest of the first half as he pulled off some marvellous saves. The most impressive ones were to deny Muhammad Ragil and Jens Raven in one-on-one situations inside the six-yard box.

The Indian custodian was also alert to dangers from outside the penalty area, tipping out fierce grounded strikes from Gala Pagamo, Dony Tri Pamungkas, and Jehan Pahlevi. Aerially, Makkar did well to tip over a Pahlevi volley that was looping into the top corner. His counterpart and Indonesia goalkeeper Arta Wiguna had to make a solitary save in the first half. In the 17th minute, Laishram Danny Meitei spotted Wiguna way off his line and went for a 45-yard attempt on goal. However, the home goalkeeper backtracked and somehow managed to hold on to the ball.

The half-time break worked well for the hosts as they got another goal within seconds of the restart. Ironically, it came off an error from Makkar - his intended pass for Sumit Sharma was loose, allowing Ragil to intercept and score.

Ragil got his second and Indonesia's third at the hour mark when he slammed in the rebound after Makkar had saved Firmansyah's initial shot. Muhammad Iqbal Gwijangge scored the fourth and final goal for the hosts in the 76th minute, sweeping in from close range after a rather weak shot from Evandra Florasta fell onto his path.

India did have their fair share of chances to get on the scoresheet, with head coach Biby Thomas making a string of attacking changes to try and salvage something from the game.

The best opportunity fell for substitute Ngamgouhou Mate as he robbed the ball off last man Kadek Arel but goalkeeper Wiguna did well to close down the Indian midfielder and thwart the danger. Wiguna made more saves to deservedly keep his clean sheet, keeping out Danny's swerving effort and Mate's 30-yard free-kick that was curling towards the top corner.