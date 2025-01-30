Bad Ass Coffee Of Hawaii Unites Communities With Love For LA Initiative To Support California Fire Relief

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At the core of this initiative is its spirit of Aloha, a deeply rooted commitment to family and caring for one another. Through this initiative, Bad Ass Coffee is raising critical funds to aid wildfire by donating proceeds from exclusive merchandise and 15% of all coffee sales for a limited time.

"We're heartbroken by the devastating impact these wildfires have had on families and communities in Los Angeles," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii . "The tragedy that Californians are now experiencing is all too familiar to our brand and franchisees, as we experienced the devastating fires in Maui just one and a half years ago. However, we were able to step in with our 'Love for Maui' initiative and make an impact then, and we hope to make an impact again now. We're all part of a bigger 'ohana and through the Love for LA campaign, we hope to deliver not just financial support, but compassion and Aloha to those affected."

How to Join the Effort

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers several ways to help make a difference:



Exclusive Merchandise: Proceeds from the Love for LA Mug & Sticker will go directly to wildfire relief.

Bad Ass for GOOD: For two weeks, January 30-February 11, 15% of all coffee sales will be donated to support victims and first responders.

Round-Up for Relief: Customers can choose to round up* their purchases in-store at checkout to contribute to the cause. Donate Directly: Through the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii website, customers can choose to donate to the supported nonprofit organizations directly.

Funds raised through the campaign will benefit two nonprofit organizations dedicated to wildfire relief:



California Fire Foundation – Providing emergency financial assistance, shelter, and essential support to families and individuals impacted by wildfires. Direct Relief – Supplying life-saving resources, medical aid, and protective equipment to affected communities and first responders.

Inspired by a Legacy of Giving

The Love for LA initiative follows in the footsteps of Bad Ass Coffee's Love for Maui initiative, which raised over $80,000 to aid in recovery efforts after the devastating 2023 wildfires in West Maui. Both programs are part of the company's philanthropic arm, Bad Ass for Good, which is dedicated to turning compassion into action.

Since its founding on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee has always been focused on more than premium Hawaiian-grown coffee. It's about sharing the warmth and care of the Aloha Spirit. Its heritage is steeped in a belief that community and kindness are as essential as the coffee it serves.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii invites its customers and communities across the country to join the Love for LA campaign and be part of a mission to provide relief, aid, and hope to those affected by the wildfires.

For more information or to participate, visit .

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through nearly 40 U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii . Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.

*Round up not available in California locations. Round up participation varies by location.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii