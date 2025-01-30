Lebanon’s Premier plans to form non-partisan government

(MENAFN) Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam announced his plans to form a non-partisan government, aiming to exclude ministers affiliated with parties. During a press conference at the Baabda Presidential Palace in Beirut, Salam shared his commitment to forming a new despite the numerous challenges ahead. He expressed confidence that the new cabinet would be established soon and stressed the importance of inclusivity in the process.



Salam emphasized that no would be monopolized by any specific group, and no group would be excluded from participating in the government. In his vision, ministers would not be current members of parliament or candidates for upcoming municipal and parliamentary elections, ensuring the creation of a national authority free from partisan representation.



This announcement follows a prolonged political vacuum in Lebanon, which lasted over two years. The election of President Joseph Aoun on January 9, 2025, brought an end to the months-long deadlock, and a few days later, Salam, former president of the International Court of Justice, was tasked with forming a new government.



The move is significant as Lebanon's political structure operates under a power-sharing system known as "confessionalism," which allocates political power among various religious communities. As Salam works to implement his plans, regional and international stakeholders are watching closely, hopeful that the new government can restore stability and unlock much-needed support for Lebanon.

