Alibaba Cloud Releases Qwen2.5-Omni-7B: An End-To-End Multimodal AI Model
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Alibaba Cloud has launched Qwen2.5-Omni-7B, a unified end-to-end multimodal model in the Qwen series. Uniquely designed for comprehensive multimodal perception, it can process diverse inputs, including text, images, audio, and videos, while generating real-time text and natural speech responses. This sets a new standard for optimal deployable multimodal AI for edge devices like mobile phones and laptops.
