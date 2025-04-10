ACRPS Publishes Book On 'Cyberspace And Shifts Of Power In International Relations'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies has published a new book titled Cyberspace and Shifts of Power in International Relations, authored by Dr. Khaled Walid Mahmoud.

The book offers an in-depth analysis of one of the most modern and significant topics in the literature of international relations and social sciences. It explores the uses of cyberspace, the nature of its influence, and how it interacts with international contexts and transformations. The book consists of 376 pages, including a bibliography and a general index.

The study begins by tracing the emergence and development of cyberspace, which has become a central arena in global politics due to the tools of technology, information, and communications that have redefined power in its various forms.

The book examines the strategic depth of cyberspace and its accelerating influence in shaping the roles of international actors, how these actors employ this space to expand their influence, develop tools of impact, and innovate competitive and strategic advantages in a rapidly changing global scene.

Cyberspace: Forms of Power and the Nature of Actors

The author seeks to answer the research question: To what extent has cyberspace contributed to constructing a new form of power in international relations?

He does so by demonstrating the growing significance of cyberspace as a domain that increasingly influences the distribution and spread of power, as a field of international interactions, and as a theater of competition and conflict.

The book is based on the hypothesis that cyberspace has altered traditional components of power and opened the door for new actors-non-state entities-to participate in shaping international interactions.

The study highlights how cyberspace has transformed into a new domain added to the traditional environments (land, sea, air, and space), leading to the emergence of the concept of“cyber power.”

This new power relies on technological knowledge, innovation, and creativity, allowing smaller states and non-governmental actors to play influential roles alongside traditional great powers.

The research identifies two levels of power transformation caused by cyberspace: the first relates to the components and forms of power-such as cyberattacks, viruses, hacking, piracy, algorithms, encryption, phishing, cyber deception, and disruption.

The second concerns the actors who possess power amid its diffusion among non-state actors: individuals, multinational corporations, terrorist groups, hackers, and resistance movements. These actors now play roles in international interactions, creating new challenges to state sovereignty.

This transformation has compelled states to reprioritize their strategic agendas to keep pace with the growing uses of cyberspace, which has become a primary arena for international conflicts and rivalries. Today, states increasingly rely on cyberspace to manage their military, financial, governmental, and commercial infrastructures, making it a central factor in achieving national security and economic growth.

However, this growing reliance on cyberspace has been accompanied by major challenges, most notably the rise of cyberattacks as effective tools for achieving political and military objectives.

These attacks can cause severe damage to the infrastructure of targeted states, making them powerful instruments in managing international conflicts. Yet, the deeper impact of cyberspace lies in reshaping the very concept of power. It has become a decisive factor in international relations-not only through traditional resource possession but also through ownership of digital knowledge and advanced technologies.

Cyberspace as a Field of International Conflict

The challenges and transformations brought about by cyberspace provide a key motivation to deepen the understanding of its various impacts on international relations and the concept of power.

From this perspective, the book highlights cyberspace as a new focal point for reshaping international dynamics. The topics are divided into two main parts, comprising four interlinked chapters.

The first part explores cyberspace as a new phenomenon in international relations. Chapter One presents the conceptual framework for the emergence of cyberspace, focusing on its definition, characteristics, and its growing role in shaping international relations.

Chapter Two delves into the concept of power and its historical transformations, analyzing how cyberspace has contributed to the redefinition of this concept, leading to the decline of traditional power in the face of rising cyber power.

The second part discusses cyberspace as a domain of international conflict. Chapter Three addresses cyber conflict as a manifestation of current geopolitical shifts, showing how this domain has become a key tool of competition among major and emerging powers.

Chapter Four focuses on the race to develop cyber capabilities and its impact on global power balances, highlighting how states are increasingly investing in enhancing their cyber capacities to achieve strategic superiority.

The book concludes with a comprehensive review of the key findings and offers practical recommendations for developing effective strategies to confront cyber challenges.

Among the key takeaways is that cyber power has become one of the fundamental factors enhancing the influence of both state and non-state actors. It enables them to exercise influence, achieve superiority, and maintain relevance in the international system. Cyber power complements traditional power; it supports strategic goals without replacing conventional military force. It is characterized by its intangible influence across different spheres.

Moreover, the effects of cyberattacks correlate directly with technological advancement-meaning highly digitized nations are more vulnerable to these attacks. This gives rise to“asymmetric warfare,” where disparities in digital capabilities among rival parties make cyberspace an inherently unequal battlefield.

One of the most significant recommendations in the book is the need to establish an Arab model for measuring cyber capabilities and to emphasize the academic dimension in studying cyber politics as a contemporary discipline for understanding transformations in international relations.

It also highlights the importance of promoting cyber awareness and culture through the development of Arabic knowledge content suited to the growing challenges in this field, alongside the need to direct research agendas toward core issues raised by cyberspace.

About the Author

Khaled Waleed Mahmoud holds a PhD in political science. He currently serves as the Senior manager of the Media and Communication Department at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.

Previously, he worked as a researcher at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies. His research interests focus on cyber politics, an emerging field that examines the impact of cyberspace on international relations and the reshaping of global power. He has published several books, sixteen peer-reviewed studies, and dozens of journalistic articles on topics related to his specialization.