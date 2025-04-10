Canada Sends 40,000 Rocket Motors To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canada has sent 40,000 engines for decommissioned CRV-7 air defense missiles to Ukraine.

This was announced on the official page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“Over 40,000 CRV-7 rocket motors have arrived! Our logistical support ensures that the #AFU are equipped to defend their country,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, 1,300 warheads for these missiles, as well as more than 2,000 engines for them, had already arrived in Ukraine.

Austrian, British, and Canadian Red Cross Societies donate 15 ambulances to Ukraine

As a reminder, the Canadian Armed Forces have 83,303 CRV7 missiles, which were developed in the 1980s and decommissioned in the early 2000s. While the government had previously signed a disposal contract, these missiles were later redirected as military aid at Ukraine's request. Approximately 10% of the missiles remain operational, while the rest can be dismantled for spare parts.