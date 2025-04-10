Canada Sends 40,000 Rocket Motors To Ukraine
This was announced on the official page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.
“Over 40,000 CRV-7 rocket motors have arrived! Our logistical support ensures that the #AFU are equipped to defend their country,” the report says.
As reported by Ukrinform, 1,300 warheads for these missiles, as well as more than 2,000 engines for them, had already arrived in Ukraine.Read also: Austrian, British, and Canadian Red Cross Societies donate 15 ambulances to Ukraine
As a reminder, the Canadian Armed Forces have 83,303 CRV7 missiles, which were developed in the 1980s and decommissioned in the early 2000s. While the government had previously signed a disposal contract, these missiles were later redirected as military aid at Ukraine's request. Approximately 10% of the missiles remain operational, while the rest can be dismantled for spare parts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment