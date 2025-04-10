Prime Minister To Attend Ministerial Meeting On Gaza, Antalya Diplomacy Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will participate in the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meeting regarding developments in the Gaza Strip, which is set to take place on Friday in Antalya, Turkiye.



Dr. Al Ansari further said, in a comment to Qatar News Agency (QNA), that His Excellency will also attend the opening of the Fourth Edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum following the meeting, where discussions will focus on topics such as climate change, counterterrorism, humanitarian aid, digital transformation, food security, and artificial intelligence.



The ministerial meeting is scheduled to address the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, exploring ways to establish a permanent ceasefire and ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to those affected in the region.