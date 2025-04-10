Missile Attack On Dnipro: Number Of Injured Grows To Eight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of injured people in Dnipro has grown to eight following a Russian missile attack on the city.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“According to updated information, there are eight victims in Dnipro. Three are receiving outpatient treatment, while the others remain hospitalized,” he wrote.

Earlier reports indicated that the attack caused a fire and claimed one life. Currently, enemy UAVs have been spotted in the region's skies. An air raid warning has been declared.