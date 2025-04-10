Missile Attack On Dnipro: Number Of Injured Grows To Eight
Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“According to updated information, there are eight victims in Dnipro. Three are receiving outpatient treatment, while the others remain hospitalized,” he wrote.Read also: Russian drone hits apartment block in Zhytomyr region: One killed, five injured
Earlier reports indicated that the attack caused a fire and claimed one life. Currently, enemy UAVs have been spotted in the region's skies. An air raid warning has been declared.
