QIIB Receives 'Leadership Award For Customer Engagement'

Doha: Ooredoo has awarded QIIB the 'Leadership Award in Customer Engagement', recognising the bank's distinguished position in the local sector and its excellence in customer service.

The award was presented during a ceremony held by Ooredoo at the Mondrian Doha Hotel, marking the 15th anniversary of its Nojoom Rewards Programme.

On the occasion, QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei (pictured) stated,“We are pleased to have established a strategic relationship with Ooredoo for a long time and look forward to enhancing it through various projects and partnerships that bring added value to both parties.”

He noted,“We extend our gratitude to Ooredoo for this initiative and the award, which we received based on several key performance indicators where we excelled. Our collaboration with Ooredoo is built on shared values and goals, such as providing highquality services, delivering the best to our customers, enhancing efficiency, excelling in digital solutions, and keeping up with global developments.”

The CEO emphasised,“We at QIIB are especially delighted with this award because it comes from Ooredoo, a pioneering company that has expanded beyond local and regional markets to achieve global recognition. Through successful investments and partnerships, Ooredoo has become a remarkable representation of Qatar's thriving economy, which continues to accomplish impressive achievements across various sectors.”

Dr Al Shaibei continued,“Receiving the Customer Engagement Leadership Award from Ooredoo highlights our strong commitment to earning our customers' trust and delivering top-tier services and products."

"We continuously strive to meet and exceed customer expectations, which is reflected on our steadily growing customer base and the positive feedback we receive, particularly regarding our loyalty and rewards programmes.”

“Customer engagement has multiple dimensions, including direct interaction by responding to customer needs and facilitating seamless communication channels-whether in person or through digital platforms, which have become a cornerstone of effective customer interaction."

"We greatly benefit from Ooredoo's expertise and advanced capabilities in enhancing customer service.” Dr Al Shaibei,“Over the past period, QIIB has significantly enhanced the customer experience, making substantial investments in innovative products and services that have garnered exceptional engagement from various customer segments.