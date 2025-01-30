Google To Change 'Gulf Of Mexico' To 'Gulf Of America' On Maps

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) has announced that it will soon change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the“Gulf of America” for U.S. users on its maps.

In a post on the social X, Google explained that the change is being made to align with the official name in documents and databases.

Recently, signed an executive order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the“Gulf of America.”

Google, the tech company, said the updates will be reflected on Google Maps once the Geographic Names Information System, a government database of place names and geographic data, is updated.

The Trump administration also changed the name of Denali, the highest peak in North America, which had a native name, to Mount McKinley, named after a former U.S. president.

According to these changes, only U.S. users will see the new names, while users in other parts of the world will see both the Gulf of America and Gulf of Mexico names.

These changes reflect the ongoing trend of aligning geographic names with official governmental decisions. While the shift may face mixed reactions, it highlights how digital platforms like Google can play a role in influencing the global understanding of place names.

As these updates roll out, the impact on users' perceptions of geographic history and cultural significance remains to be fully seen, especially for those outside of the U.S.

