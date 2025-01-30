Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Announces Recall Of Kia EV6

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and (MoCI), in collaboration with Al-Attiya Motors and Trading Company, the authorised dealer of Kia vehicles, has announced the recall of Kia EV6 2022-2024 models as the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may be damaged over time due to high voltage and heat, which may cause the (12) volt battery to gradually decrease and drain while driving with a gradual decrease in engine power and, thus, a complete decrease in propulsion power and increase the risk of an accident.

This initiative is part of the ministry's continuous efforts to ensure vehicle dealers comply with monitoring and repairing vehicle defects to protect consumer rights.

The Ministry has confirmed that it will coordinate with the company's authorised dealer to oversee maintenance and repair operations and to communicate with customers to ensure the necessary corrective measures are implemented for the affected vehicles.