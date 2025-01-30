Passenger Plane, Army Helicopter Collide, Crash In Washington
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- A commercial passenger plane crashed late Wednesday after colliding with a military helicopter in the air near Ronald Reagan National Airport adjacent to the capital, Washington, said Security authorities.
The American Police and the Washington Fire Department said in statements reported by CNN that an American airlines plane coming from Kansas to Washington collided with a US army Black Hawk helicopter as it was preparing to land.
The plane, which was carrying 60 passengers and 4 crewmembers, fell immediately after the collision into the Potomac River near the airport, the police added.
For its part, the Federal Aviation Administration stated that take-off and landing operations were suspended at Reagan Airport, while emergency teams and ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident. (end)
