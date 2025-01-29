State Secretary Andžejs Viļumsons Receives The Ambassador Of Guinea On An Accreditation Visit
1/29/2025 3:22:53 PM
On 29 January 2025, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andžejs Viļumsons met with the Ambassador of Guinea, Aliou Barry, who had arrived in Latvia for an accreditation visit.
The officials discussed bilateral relations and international developments, including security challenges in the Sahel region. Views were also exchanged on cooperation in international organisations.
Andžejs Viļumsons outlined Latvia's contribution to international peace and security, including Latvia's support to Ukraine, and drew attention to the global impact of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Diplomatic relations with the Republic of Guinea were established on 17 January 1997. Aliou Barry is the first Ambassador of Guinea to Latvia and resides in Berlin, Germany.
