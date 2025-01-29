Centre Plans Ropeway For Amarnath Yatra
1/29/2025
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Central government has announced plans to establish ropeway connectivity at 18 major religious and tourist destinations across India, including a ropeway connecting Baltal to the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
It was learnt that the government is seeking proposals from consultants to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for these developments. The proposed 11.6-kilometre ropeway will LINK Baltal with the Amarnath shrine.
The initiative, as per the government, aims to improve accessibility and provide a convenient travel option for visitors to these sites.
Currently, pilgrims undertake a lengthy trek from Baltal or Pahalgam or rely on helicopter rides, which may not always be available.
The new ropeway will reduce travel time and offer an alternative route, allowing visitors to enjoy views of the surrounding landscape.
This project is expected to ease the journey for a wider range of pilgrims, including children, the elderly, and those with mobility issues, making the annual Amarnath Yatra more accessible to thousands of devotees.
In 2024, the Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 29 and concluded on August 19, spanning 52 days. The pilgrimage attracted over 350,000 registered pilgrims, marking a significant increase from the previous year.
Notably, helicopter services were available for those preferring a quicker journey, providing access to the Panjtarni base camp, located about 6 kilometres from the cave.
