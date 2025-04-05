KL Rahul Guides Delhi Capitals To Third Straight IPL Victory

India's KL Rahul struck 77 on his return as opening batsman to help Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs for their third successive victory in the IPL On Saturday.

Electing to bat, Delhi reached 183-6 as they rode on Rahul's 51-ball knock that included key partnerships at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Delhi bowlers combined to restrict five-time winners Chennai to 158-5 and stay unbeaten in this edition of the popular T20 tournament.

Chennai slipped to their third successive loss and second at home this season.

Delhi batters set up victory with Rahul playing an anchor role after taking over as opener from South Africa's Faf du Plessis who was not fit for the match.

The 32-year-old Rahul, a wicketkeeper-batsman, started his international career as opener but later batted in different positions and recently took number six slot in the ODI Champions Trophy won by India.

Rahul lost his opening partner Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck off left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed but stood firm to get going with Abishek Porel, who hit 33 off 20 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed left-handed Porel with his left-arm spin, but Delhi batters kept chipping away with Rahul steady at one end.

Rahul put on partnerships with skipper Axar Patel, who hit 21, Sameer Rizvi, who made 20, and then Tristan Stubbs, who struck an unbeaten 24, to keep up the batting charge.

Rahul fell to Sri Lanka pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana in the final over after he hit six fours -- including a cheeky reverse lap shot -- and three sixes.

Pathirana gave away just seven runs in the 20th over but Stubbs boosted the total in his 12-ball blitz as he hit two fours and a six in the 19th over.

In reply, Chennai were never in the chase despite Vijay Shankar's valiant 69 not out.

Opener Rachin Ravindra fell caught and bowled, for three, off pace bowler Mukesh Kumar and Australia's left-arm quick Mitchell Starc took down skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for five.

Wickets kept tumbling with New Zealand's Devon Conway out for 13 in his first match for Chennai this season and impact substitute Shivam Dube dismissed for 18.

Former captain M.S. Dhoni walked out to loud cheers in the 11th over after Jadeja's departure but the once top finisher in international cricket again proved a pale shadow of his former self.

The 43-year-old Dhoni, whose family including his parents - a rarity - were in attendance at the ground, made 30 off 26 deliveries in an underwhelming show by him and his team.