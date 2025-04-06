403
US State Department attempts to officially break apart USAID
(MENAFN) The US State Department has officially informed Congress of its intention to reorganize and effectively dissolve the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which has been the primary channel for US foreign aid. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that while foreign assistance can serve national interests, the high costs and limited benefits of USAID programs led to the decision to eliminate most of its initiatives. He criticized USAID for deviating from its original mission and pledged to reorient US foreign assistance programs in alignment with the "America First" priorities of President Trump’s administration.
Rubio assured that essential lifesaving programs would be absorbed by the State Department, while other initiatives would be discontinued by July 1, 2025. The dismantling process, which began under Trump after his inauguration in 2017, has already resulted in thousands of USAID staff being fired or placed on leave, with billions in aid contracts frozen or canceled as part of Trump’s broader government efficiency goals.
Remaining staff were informed that all non-statutory positions at USAID would be eliminated and given termination dates of either July 1 or September 2. Additionally, a memo clarified that staff would not be automatically transferred to the State Department and would need to go through a separate hiring process.
This move has faced legal challenges, including a temporary freeze from a federal judge, but a ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) authority to restructure foreign aid programs. The court stated that Congress had not explicitly prevented such reorganization efforts.
President Trump had previously criticized USAID for alleged corruption and inefficiency, with some of his officials, including Elon Musk, accusing the organization of funding controversial and secretive programs. Additionally, concerns about USAID’s influence have been raised by foreign leaders, including those in Slovakia and Hungary, who have criticized its perceived interference in domestic politics.
