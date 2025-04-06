403
Media reports Trump is ‘contemptuous’ of Zelensky
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed disdain for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and doubts about Ukraine's ability to prevail in its ongoing conflict with Russia, according to an op-ed by The Times' Washington reporter, Hugh Tomlinson. Trump, frustrated by the billions in aid provided to Ukraine during Joe Biden's presidency, is determined to recover those funds and more, believing that Ukraine is weak and Zelensky is ineffective.
Last month, Trump demanded that Ukraine repay what he claimed was hundreds of billions of dollars in US aid, suggesting this could be done through Ukraine’s mineral wealth, particularly focusing on "rare earths." A deal had been set to be signed in early March but was derailed by a confrontation between Zelensky and US leaders in the Oval Office. Following the argument, Trump temporarily suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
However, after talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Washington reversed its decision, and a partial ceasefire was agreed upon for 30 days. Moscow has since accused Ukraine of violating the ceasefire by targeting Russian energy sites. Meanwhile, both Ukraine and Russia have expressed willingness to expand the ceasefire to include naval operations in the Black Sea.
Tomlinson noted that the revised version of the minerals deal, which US negotiators have been pushing for, is far stricter than previous proposals. Under the latest terms, the US would recover all aid provided to Ukraine since 2022 and impose a 4% annual interest rate before Ukraine can access the profits from those funds. Zelensky has rejected the idea of treating US aid as a loan, insisting it was a donation. The US has allocated over $123 billion in military and financial aid to Ukraine since 2022, though Trump claims the total is over $300 billion.
