Expert criticizes EU over displaying double standards on ICC warrants
(MENAFN) EU officials have been criticized for showing hypocrisy in their handling of arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Russian and Israeli leaders. Saad Nimr, a political science professor at Birzeit University, pointed out the inconsistency during EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas' recent visit to Israel. While Kallas expressed support for Israel, she did not address allegations of war crimes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza. Nimr condemned Kallas for not meeting with Palestinian prisoners or those injured by the IDF's actions against Hamas, and for ignoring ICC warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant related to violations of international law.
Nimr highlighted the contrast between this and the EU's reaction when the ICC issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrest over the Ukraine conflict. EU officials, including Kallas, praised the ICC's decision, emphasizing that even heads of state were not above the law. Nimr argued that this demonstrated double standards, particularly in how the EU approaches international legal issues involving different countries.
