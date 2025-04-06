403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Urges Americans to Withstand Economic Strain from Tariff Policies
(MENAFN) On Saturday, United States Leader Donald Trump called for Americans to endure the temporary economic challenges resulting from his tariff strategies, assuring them that "historic" prosperity would follow.
He emphasized that this was part of an "economic revolution," stating, "HANG TOUGH, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic." Trump shared this message on Truth Social, calling for patience during a difficult period.
The US stock market closed the week with significant losses as Trump's trade conflict escalated, with the announcement of global reciprocal tariffs. Despite the market downturn, the president remained confident, claiming that his policies were already fueling substantial economic activity. "We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before," he declared.
Trump argued that China was bearing the brunt of the intensifying trade dispute. He noted, "China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close," suggesting that the Asian nation was suffering far more than the United States in this trade war.
On Friday, Trump remarked that China had "panicked" after implementing 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on all US imports, matching the reciprocal tariffs imposed by Washington earlier in the week.
He defended his aggressive stance by pointing to long-standing trade imbalances and reiterated his belief that other countries had been treating the US "unsustainably badly." "We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer," he asserted.
He emphasized that this was part of an "economic revolution," stating, "HANG TOUGH, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic." Trump shared this message on Truth Social, calling for patience during a difficult period.
The US stock market closed the week with significant losses as Trump's trade conflict escalated, with the announcement of global reciprocal tariffs. Despite the market downturn, the president remained confident, claiming that his policies were already fueling substantial economic activity. "We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before," he declared.
Trump argued that China was bearing the brunt of the intensifying trade dispute. He noted, "China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close," suggesting that the Asian nation was suffering far more than the United States in this trade war.
On Friday, Trump remarked that China had "panicked" after implementing 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on all US imports, matching the reciprocal tariffs imposed by Washington earlier in the week.
He defended his aggressive stance by pointing to long-standing trade imbalances and reiterated his belief that other countries had been treating the US "unsustainably badly." "We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer," he asserted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment