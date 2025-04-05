Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Booked For Uploading Communally Sensitive Content On Social Media In J & K's Doda

Man Booked For Uploading Communally Sensitive Content On Social Media In J & K's Doda


2025-04-05 01:15:54
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Police on Saturday said that they registered an FIR against a man for uploading sensitive content against a particular community in Doda district.

An official said that FIR has been registered against the person responsible for uploading irresponsible content on a social media site. Action as warranted under law shall take its due course.

He further said that they appeal people to remain cautious and do not share or forward messages/videos spreading communal hatred.

Pertinently, internet was suspended for precautionary measures in Bhaderwah following an objectionable social media post was uploaded by an person.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also SC Says No To Plea For Barring Kids Below 13 From Using Social Media Cyber Police Cracks Down On SM Handles Spreading 'Extremist' Content

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN05042025000215011059ID1109393377

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Most popular stories

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica <Script Typeapplic...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica