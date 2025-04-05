Man Booked For Uploading Communally Sensitive Content On Social Media In J & K's Doda

An official said that FIR has been registered against the person responsible for uploading irresponsible content on a social media site. Action as warranted under law shall take its due course.

He further said that they appeal people to remain cautious and do not share or forward messages/videos spreading communal hatred.

Pertinently, internet was suspended for precautionary measures in Bhaderwah following an objectionable social media post was uploaded by an person.

