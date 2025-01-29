Jordan Dispatches 16 Aid Flights As Part Of Gaza Relief Effort

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As part of its ongoing commitment to support the war-torn Gaza Strip, Jordan on Wednesday dispatched 16 aid flights from King Abdullah II Air Base.

This marks the second consecutive day of the humanitarian operation, which was relaunched on Tuesday, with 16 daily flights dedicated to delivering essential aid to Gaza, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Operated by Royal Jordanian Air Force helicopters, the flights carried a total of 20 tonnes of critical humanitarian supplies.

The mission is being conducted in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and various friendly countries, ensuring vital aid reaches the people of Gaza who are enduring severe hardship.

To accelerate the delivery of essential and perishable goods, particularly medicines and medical supplies, Jordan is employing military helicopters as part of a broader strategy to facilitate aid transport.

The humanitarian air bridge is set to run for eight days, with 16 flights scheduled each day to guarantee timely and efficient delivery of relief to those in need.