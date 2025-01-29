DPIIT And JKEDI Join Forces To Boost Start-Ups In Jammu & Kashmir

(MENAFN- KNN India) Srinagar, Jan 29 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) have formalised a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agreement, signed during the 'Jammu Kashmir Konnect' program at JKEDI's Baribrahamna campus, aims to strengthen support systems for regional start-ups.

The collaborative agreement is designed to enhance access to Start-up India's ecosystem, providing comprehensive support including mentorship, knowledge exchange, and infrastructure development.

The MoU also emphasises creating market linkages, expanding funding networks, and facilitating international growth opportunities, supporting India's broader vision of achieving developed nation status by 2047.

During the event, DPIIT and JKEDI directors engaged in detailed discussions with incubators, addressing challenges and exploring future opportunities.

The program served as a vital platform for stakeholders to present their concerns and seek policy-level interventions for ecosystem enhancement.

JKEDI Director Rajinder Kumar Sharma, JKAS, shared impressive results from the JK Start-up Policy launched in March 2024, reporting over 250 new start-up registrations on the DPIIT portal, bringing the total to 988.

He also highlighted JKEDI's extensive outreach efforts, noting the successful execution of 601 Entrepreneurship Awareness Programs across educational institutions in all 20 districts of J&K during the current financial year, achieved without financial expenditure.

The event saw participation from prominent institutions, with physical attendance from incubator heads of IIT-Jammu, IIM-Jammu, Jammu University, SKUAST-Jammu, Cluster University, and CIIIT Jammu, along with FICCI Flo representatives.

Representatives from NIT-Srinagar, IUST University, SKUAST-Kashmir, and CIIIT Baramulla joined through virtual means, demonstrating the wide-reaching impact of this initiative in fostering the region's entrepreneurial landscape.

