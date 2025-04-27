403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yahoo Eyes Chrome Acquisition as Google Faces Antitrust Trial
(MENAFN) Yahoo is prepared to acquire Google's Chrome browser should a U.S. federal court require the tech giant to sell it due to ongoing antitrust concerns, according to reports.
In the midst of Google’s antitrust trial in Washington, Brian Provost, Yahoo Search's general manager, testified that Chrome is “arguably the most important strategic player on the web” and estimated the browser’s worth in the tens of billions of dollars.
“We would be able to pursue it with Apollo,” Provost remarked, referring to Yahoo's parent company, Apollo Global Management.
The testimony was part of a three-week trial focused on Google’s alleged monopolistic practices in the search engine market, with Chrome being a key element of the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation. The case follows a prior ruling declaring Google’s dominance in search as illegal.
In response, Google’s attorney, John Schmidtlein, dismissed the government's proposed actions as “extreme” and “fundamentally flawed,” defending the company’s market position as having been earned “fair and square.”
In the midst of Google’s antitrust trial in Washington, Brian Provost, Yahoo Search's general manager, testified that Chrome is “arguably the most important strategic player on the web” and estimated the browser’s worth in the tens of billions of dollars.
“We would be able to pursue it with Apollo,” Provost remarked, referring to Yahoo's parent company, Apollo Global Management.
The testimony was part of a three-week trial focused on Google’s alleged monopolistic practices in the search engine market, with Chrome being a key element of the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation. The case follows a prior ruling declaring Google’s dominance in search as illegal.
In response, Google’s attorney, John Schmidtlein, dismissed the government's proposed actions as “extreme” and “fundamentally flawed,” defending the company’s market position as having been earned “fair and square.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment