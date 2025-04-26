Rozgar Mela: Excited New Recruits In J&K Thank PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 26 (IANS) A total of 50 people were distributed government job letters on Saturday under the 15th Rozgar Mela here, with the new employees expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving them an opportunity to serve the nation.

Zahid Hussain from Baramulla, a new recruit, told IANS,“I am very excited to get a job of an auditor from the PM. I want to encourage all my friends to work hard and achieve their goals like me.”

Another new appointee, Gurankit Singh Behl from Rajouri, praised PM Modi's address to the new recruits and said he was very happy to have got the letter from him.

“I want to express my gratitude towards the Central government for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

In a message to other job aspirants, he said:“The government wants us to progress and the youth should continue to remain focused to achieve their goal.”

Gurninder Singh also felt motivated after the PM's address.“He asked us not to remain limited to the current level and reminded that what matters is how we perform from here on,” said Singh.

A wave of jubilation swept across the nation as PM Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters.

The distribution took place simultaneously at 47 locations across India via video conferencing, with programmes being held in Indore, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Patna.

The appointments span across major ministries and departments such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Revenue, and the Department of Higher Education.

Since its inception in October 2022, the Rozgar Mela has resulted in the appointment of over 10 lakh individuals to permanent government jobs.

A total of 75,000 letters were distributed in the first edition while 71,000 were handed out in the 14th edition in December 2024.

The initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to bridge employment gaps and empower the country's youth with meaningful opportunities.

Earlier, addressing the candidates, PM Modi said that the dedication of all the new recruits will accelerate India's progress towards becoming Viksit Bharat.

"With your new responsibilities, you now play a crucial part in strengthening India's economy, infrastructure, internal security, and the welfare of its people,” the Prime Minister said.