TikTok Astrologer Gets Arrested for False Earthquake Prediction
(MENAFN) Myanmar authorities have taken into custody an astrologer for causing widespread anxiety by forecasting a new earthquake in a viral TikTok video.
John Moe The shared his prediction on April 9, only two weeks after a devastating magnitude 7.7 earthquake claimed the lives of 3,500 individuals and destroyed historic temples in the Southeast Asian country.
The authorities arrested John Moe The on Tuesday, accusing him of making "false statements with the intention of causing public panic," based on Myanmar's information ministry.
In his video, the astrologer had warned that a powerful earthquake would "hit every city in Myanmar" on April 21.
However, experts argue that predicting earthquakes is impossible due to the intricate and unpredictable nature of the geological factors involved in such events.
John Moe's video, which garnered over three million views, urged the public to "take important things with you and run away from buildings during the shaking."
The caption accompanying the video advised, "People should not stay in tall buildings during the day."
A resident of Yangon told AFP that many of her neighbors believed in the prediction, and as a result, they refused to stay inside their homes and chose to camp outdoors on the day John Moe The claimed the earthquake would occur.
The now-deleted TikTok account, which had over 300,000 followers, specialized in predictions based on astrology and palmistry.
