Lee Jae-myung Secures Primary Victory, Eyes S. Korea’s 2025 Presidency
(MENAFN) Lee Jae-myung, former leader of South Korea's Democratic Party, has been chosen as the party's presidential candidate with an overwhelming victory in the primary, securing 89.77% of the vote, the party announced on Sunday. This marks the highest percentage ever recorded in the Democratic Party's primaries since South Korea's democratization in 1987.
Lee, a former human rights lawyer-turned-politician, outpaced his closest rival, Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon, who received 6.87%, and Kim Kyung-soo, former governor of South Gyeongsang Province, with 3.36%.
This dominant win positions Lee as a leading contender in the upcoming presidential election, set for June 3, following the removal of President Yoon Suk-yeol over his controversial martial law imposition last December.
Having narrowly lost to Yoon by 0.73 percentage points in the 2022 presidential race, Lee is now viewed as the strongest challenger. A recent Gallup Korea poll indicated that Lee holds a commanding lead with 38% support, outpacing conservative candidates.
Lee’s approval ratings have remained above 30% since December, particularly following Yoon’s attempt to impose emergency martial law, which was swiftly revoked by the National Assembly. According to the poll, 45% of voters are inclined to support a Democratic Party candidate, while 32% favor a conservative candidate from the People Power Party.
