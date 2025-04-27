MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team put in a determined and gritty performance but fell short against Australia A, going down 2-3 in their second game of the Australia tour, at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Indian women's hockey team suffer second loss against Australia A in Perth

It was India which took the lead through Jyoti Singh (13'), after which Australia A came back from a goal down with Evie Stansby (17'), Dayle Dolkens (48'), and Jamie-Lee Surha (52') finding the back of the net. India's second goal came through Sunelita Toppo (59').

The Indian team was out of the blocks faster than Australia A, showing great intent and control in their attacking forays. The early pressure was on the hosts, as India attacked at pace. However, Australia A were able to hold its own and made the Indian side work hard. The pressure eventually paid off as the visitors won a PC in the final phase of the first quarter, and Jyoti Singh (13') wasted no time to give her side the 1-0 lead.

Under pressure, Australia A fought back in the second quarter and were awarded a Penalty Stroke which was converted by Evie Stansby (17'). After that, the Indian team continued to attack the hosts, who however held on for the rest of the quarter. At the half-time break, both teams were locked at 1-1.

After the break, both Australia A and the Indian team were going for the second goal, resulting in a flurry of attacks at both ends. While it was Australia A which did most of the attacking in the initial phases of the quarter, the Indian team counter-attacked and closed out the third quarter strongly. With 15 minutes to go, the teams were still level at 1-1.

Early in the final quarter, Australia A edged ahead as Dayle Dolkens (48') scored for the hosts, to make it 2-1, and soon after Jamie-Lee Surha (52') added another. The hosts led 3-1, but the Indians fought back as Sunelita Toppo (59') found the back of the net. However, the Indian team could not find an equaliser as Australia walked away with the win.

India will face Australia in the third match of the tour on May 1, Thursday.