Acting President Instructs Govt To Check SK Telecom's Measures Over Data Leak

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 27 (IANS) Acting President Han Duck-soo on Sunday instructed the government to check the adequacy of SK Telecom Co.'s response measures for a potential major leak of universal subscriber identity module (USIM) data.

On April 18, SK Telecom detected signs of a massive leak of customers' USIM data due to a cyberattack, prompting the company last week to announce it would replace the USIMs of all of its 23 million users for free, reports Yonhap news agency.

Han instructed the Ministry of Science and ICT to "closely" inspect the company's response measures, which include recommending that users sign up for a USIM protection service, according to his office.

He also called on the government to "thoroughly" analyse the cause of the incident while instructing the National Intelligence Service and other relevant agencies to inspect the country's data protection system against cyberattacks, it said.

SK Telecom has announced it will offer free USIM replacements to its 23 million subscribers upon request, a move expected to cost the company 177.1 billion won (US$122.9 million).

ICT Minister Yoo Sang-im said Thursday a joint civilian and government probe into the data breach is currently under way and is expected to take about one to two months.

SK Telecom vowed on Sunday to take full responsibility for any damage to customers caused by a recent network hacking incident involving the potential leak of subscriber information.

Earlier this month, the carrier detected signs of a massive leak of customers' universal subscriber identity module (USIM) data due to a cyberattack and offered the free replacement of the USIMs of all of its 23 million users.

"You can prevent hacking damage by subscribing to the USIM protection service. Please trust us and sign up," the company said in a release. "If any damage occurs, SK Telecom will take full responsibility."

As of 6 pm, 5.54 million people had subscribed to the service, accounting for 24 percent of the carrier's total subscribers.

The company emphasised that the service is as effective at preventing damage as replacing the USIM itself.

The free replacement service will begin Monday, and the company has asked customers to make online reservations to minimise inconvenience.

Acting President Han Duck-soo instructed officials to review whether the company's response measures were appropriate and to inspect the country's overall data protection system against cyberattacks.

A joint civilian-government probe into the data breach is under way and is expected to take about one to two months, officials said.

