Royal Jordanian Increases Stake In Flight Catering Firm To 51%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian has increased its ownership stake in the Jordan Flight Catering Company (JFCCO) to 51%, reinforcing its strategy to sustain its regional leadership, expand its portfolio, and boost revenues through support services.In a statement issued Wednesday, Royal Jordanian announced that it is now the majority shareholder in the Flight Catering Company, a joint venture with DNATA International and Eastern Holding Company. DNATA will retain a 25% stake in the company.As part of the agreement, Royal Jordanian and the Flight Catering Company have extended their partnership for a decade, ensuring high-quality inflight catering services for Royal Jordanian's flights departing from Amman. Under dnata's supervision, culinary experts will prepare over 4 million meals annually to cater to diverse passenger preferences across 17,000 Royal Jordanian flights.The extended collaboration aims to uphold operational excellence and service quality for 34 airline clients of the catering company. Operations will continue under the joint branding of DNATA and Royal Jordanian," with DNATA managing premium catering services for Royal Jordanian flights arriving from the United Kingdom and the United States.Royal Jordanian Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali reaffirmed the airline's commitment to strengthening its market position, highlighting that the increased stake in the catering company will enhance operational efficiency and elevate service standards.Majali added that dnata will retain independent management of the catering unit under a long-term agreement, ensuring continued high-quality food services for Royal Jordanian and other partner airlines. He emphasized that the move will enable the airline to optimize resources, enhance operational flexibility, and maintain competitive pricing in inflight catering services.Dana Adwan, CEO of DNATA Catering and Retail in Jordan, expressed pride in expanding the company's long-standing partnership with Royal Jordanian, emphasizing a mutual commitment to service excellence."Our global expertise, combined with the exceptional skills of our local team, will ensure that Royal Jordanian passengers and other airline customers enjoy a premium onboard experience," she stated, adding that DNATA will continue investing in infrastructure, workforce development, and product innovation to solidify its leadership in Jordan's catering and food services industry.