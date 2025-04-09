403
Algerian navy rescues adrift migrant boat off northern coast
(MENAFN) On Monday, naval forces successfully rescued 23 undocumented migrants of African descent after their vessel was discovered adrift roughly 20 nautical miles north of Cap Djinet in Boumerdes province, located about 60 kilometers northeast of Algiers, as reported by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday.
This rescue operation comes amid a notable rise in migrant crossing attempts along Algeria's borders. Just last week, the Coast Guard apprehended 78 migrants at sea, while army units detained an additional 145 individuals trying to cross the land borders.
Algeria serves as a crucial transit hub for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa aiming to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.
