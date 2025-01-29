Ankara Declaration Strengthens Trilateral Cooperation Between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, And Uzbekistan

Ankara Declaration Strengthens Trilateral Cooperation Between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, And Uzbekistan
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan have signed the Ankara
Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to deepening trilateral
cooperation in key sectors and addressing regional and global
challenges.
Azernews reports that the declaration, adopted
at the 2nd trilateral meeting of the foreign, trade, and transport
ministers of the three countries, includes a comprehensive Action
Plan aimed at enhancing connectivity and transport
collaboration.
Key points of the Ankara Declaration include:
A reaffirmation of commitment to expanding cooperation on
regional and international issues of common interest.
A joint pledge to counter any attempts undermining sovereignty
and territorial integrity.
A commitment to fully explore potential in key sectors,
including economy, trade, investment, logistics, infrastructure,
digitalization, environment, and climate change.
A call to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the
Middle Corridor.
Support for Azerbaijan's reconstruction and demining efforts in
the liberated Garabagh and East Zangazur regions.
Recognition of positive developments in economic, trade,
connectivity, and climate cooperation within the Organization of
Turkic States.
Acknowledgment of Azerbaijan's role as the host of COP29 and
its presidency in the Conference on Interaction and
Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
Emphasis on a unified approach within the framework of the
Turkic Development Council (TDC) concerning security and
development in Afghanistan to ensure stability in Central
Asia.
A welcome for the ceasefire declaration in Gaza, calling for
its strict implementation and reaffirming support for a two-state
solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Ankara Declaration marks a step forward in the strategic
cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan,
reinforcing their collective vision for economic integration,
regional security, and sustainable development.
