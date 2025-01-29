Kuwaiti, Saudi Officials Discuss Human Rights Cooperation
1/29/2025 10:06:48 AM
RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Du'aij Al-Sabah discussed with President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise related to human rights.
The meeting was held at the Commission's headquarters during Sheikha Jawaher's visit to Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.
Sheikha Jawaher also met with Undersecretary of the Saudi Foreign Ministry for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi where she stressed the importance of of the deep-rooted historical relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. (end)
