Kuwaiti, Saudi Officials Discuss Human Rights Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Du'aij discussed with President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise related to human rights.

The meeting was held at the Commission's headquarters during Sheikha Jawaher's visit to Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Sheikha Jawaher also met with Undersecretary of the Saudi Foreign for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi where she stressed the importance of of the deep-rooted historical relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. (end)

