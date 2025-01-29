Denmark highlights bias against Greenlanders

(MENAFN) The Danish has introduced a significant initiative aimed at addressing racism and discrimination faced by Greenlanders living in Denmark. Announced on Monday, the plan includes an additional 35 million DKK (about $4.9 million) over the next four years, with 12 specific measures to improve the Greenlandic community's well-being and recognition.



Key aspects of the initiative include allowing Greenlanders to list their nationality as “Greenlandic” on their passports, acknowledging their unique identity and cultural heritage. Other measures focus on improving language support, enhancing dialogue with educational institutions, and creating more inclusive environments for Greenlandic students in boarding schools.



Kaare Dybvad Bek, Denmark's Minister for Immigration and Integration, emphasized that discrimination against Greenlanders is a unique issue. Greenlandic Member of Parliament Aaja Chemnitz of the Inuit Ataqatigiit party praised the initiative, calling it a crucial tool in addressing racism against Greenlanders and other ethnic groups in Denmark.



However, critics argue that Denmark only began tackling these issues recently, after the US's increasing interest in Greenland, notably President Trump's controversial suggestion to buy the territory. This international attention has drawn focus to Greenland’s strategic importance.



In a related move, Denmark will also halt the use of "parenting competency" tests on Greenlandic families, which have been criticized for their cultural insensitivity. These tests will be replaced by a special unit with expertise in Greenlandic culture to help municipalities address child protection issues.

MENAFN29012025000045015687ID1109143178