Hrithik Roshan's Says 'What A Joy' After Attending Joy Awards 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) The prestigious entertainment awards from the Arab world, Joy Awards were held in Riyadh a couple of days ago. Hrithik Roshan represented India at the global event, along with Shraddha Kapoor. Now, the "War" has taken to his official Instagram account to pen a thank you note.

Showing his gratitude for being a part of the prestigious event, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "What a joy it was to be at the @joyawards 2025 in the presence of some of the best talents from across the globe! Thank you @turkialalshik for having me be a part of this celebration of Global Entertainment and cinema."

Previously, the official Instagram handle of Joy Awards shared a group portrait of numerous celebrities from around the world who were a part of the event. While Hrithik Roshan looked all handsome in a red pantsuit, Shraddha Kapoor was a sight to behold in an abaya-inspired corset gown.

In the meantime, Hrithik Roshan recently used social media to wish his sister Sunaina Roshan on her birthday. Posting a picture of his sister after her incredible weight loss journey, the 'Super 30' wrote,“Happy birthday Didi. Your newfound attitude to life and the things you have accomplished this past year are nothing less than extraordinary! In fact it's almost magical. Keep going didi ! You are amazing and I love you”.

Furthermore, Hrithik Roshan celebrated 25 years of his debut film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" with a special Instagram post. Sharing many pictures of the notes that he wrote ahead of the shooting of the film as part of his preparation, he wrote in the caption,“My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai', I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I'd be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what's changed? I see these pages and realise, absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It's just how it is (sic)”.