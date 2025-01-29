Aamir Khan Spotted At Raipur Airport
1/29/2025 4:30:19 AM
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted on Tuesday at the Raipur airport.
He will next be seen in the film Sitaare Zameen Par.
Recently, at an event, Khan said that the film is set for release by the end of this year.
"My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said.
The film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role.
Khan has also collaborated with the makers of Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947 to produce the film. The movie is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
Preity G Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal also have roles in the movie.
