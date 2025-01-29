Moci Secures ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Commerce and (MoCI) has secured the ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management, awarded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), after satisfying the relevant quality management standards.

Fatma Humaid Alamri, Director of the Planning, Quality, and Innovation Department at the Ministry, noted that obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification is a testimony to the Ministry's seamless endeavours steered toward optimising services, raising the bar on performance, and building trust with stakeholders. The Certification, as an international standard, underscores the Ministry's commitment to applying best practices in quality management and meeting customer needs efficiently and effectively, added Alamri.

Alamri assessed that implementing the ISO 9001:2015 standard ensures a continuous improvement of the Ministry's institutional performance and competitiveness; and contributes to sustainable development. The certification accelerates the optimisation of internal processes and procedures, enhances customer satisfaction, and helps achieve the strategic goals of the Ministry.

The certification was handed over to Fatma Alamrias representative of the Ministry, by Jamal Dalli, Sales Manager at Intertek - Qatar and Kuwait. The Ministry's employees, who had outstanding contributions during the certification process, were recognised for the achievement.

In 2024, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry obtained the ISO 20000:2018 Certification for IT Service Management and the ISO 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management.