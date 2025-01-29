N. Korea's Kim Calls For Efforts To Bolster Nuke Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for efforts to bolster the country's nuclear forces, saying strengthening the nuclear shield is indispensable, state reported Wednesday.

Kim made remarks during his inspection of a nuclear-material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute, where he observed the core processes for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and learned in detail about the present production of nuclear materials, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"This year is a crucial year as it is an important watershed in which we should carry out the tasks in the important period in the course of implementing the line of bolstering up the nuclear forces," Kim was quoted as saying. KCNA did not disclose the date and the location of the production base Kim visited.

The external situation facing North Korea "remains grave and the challenges of the hostile forces are becoming ever more pronounced," he said, adding that "the absolute force capable of thoroughly containing the enemies and taking the initiative to control the situation is not provided by any declaration or slogan, but the stockpiling of the physical strength of practical use and its increase by geometrical progression."

The leader also stressed that North Korea's security situation "makes it indispensable for the country to steadily strengthen the nuclear shield" to guarantee its sovereignty, interests and development rights. The report comes after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on Jan 20, who has said he will reach out to Kim. (end)

