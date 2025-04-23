DGCA Tells Airlines To Increase Flights To Evacuate Tourists From Srinagar (LD)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday advised commercial airlines such as IndiGo and Air India to increase the number of flights to meet the surge in demand from tourists stranded in Srinagar in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The airlines have been urged to facilitate the return of the tourists to their home destinations across the country and not to charge cancellation or rescheduling charges for the flights.

The advisory issued by the DGCA said: "In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to the heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists."

"The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time," the advisory said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has issued directives for operating four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai to support stranded travellers.

He has also issued directives to ensure that flight fares do not increase unnecessarily.

As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar -- two to Delhi and two to Mumbai -- have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs.

National carrier Air India issued a travel advisory announcing the operation of two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai.

Responding to the crisis, Air India posted on X, "In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, April 23."

According to the advisory, the flight to Delhi is scheduled for 11.30 a.m., while the flight to Mumbai will depart at noon. Booking for these flights has already been opened.

The airline further informed that all other scheduled flights to and from Srinagar would continue as planned.

"Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30, 2025, on these sectors," it added in the advisory.

Additionally, the airline has released helpline numbers for passenger assistance.

Budget carrier IndiGo also announced similar measures. Issuing its own advisory, the airline confirmed the deployment of two additional flights on Wednesday to assist passengers affected by the unfolding situation in Srinagar.

"In view of the emerging situation in Srinagar, we are committed to assisting customers travelling to/from Srinagar and Jammu with any disruptions to their travel plans," IndiGo said in a statement.

"We have extended waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel until April 30, applicable to bookings made on or before April 22. Additionally, we are operating two flights today, April 23, to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai," it added.