US, China’s AI Race Continues to Accelerate
(MENAFN) The global race for supremacy in artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating, forming a pivotal front in the ongoing technological competition between the United States and China.
The US is taking proactive measures to safeguard its leadership, while China intensifies its ambitions to dominate the sector by the year 2030 through significant financial backing and policy strategies.
Based on the AI Index Report released by Stanford University, although China generates the highest volume of AI-related articles and scientific documents globally, the United States leads in research impact.
The US accounts for 50 of the most frequently referenced publications, surpassing China’s 34.
Other contributors include Germany and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with seven each, while Canada has six top publications.
In terms of intellectual property, the PatentPC website highlights China's dominance in AI patent filings, making up 60 percent of all global submissions in recent years — a testament to its aggressive pursuit of innovation protection in the AI space.
China’s overarching objective is to ascend as the global frontrunner in AI by 2030. To this end, the country initiated the New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan in July 2017.
This blueprint envisions a domestic AI economy valued at approximately USD150 billion by the end of the decade.
Supporting this goal, the South China Morning Post noted that Beijing has created a national AI industry fund worth USD8.2 billion, aimed at nurturing early-phase AI ventures.
Moreover, the Chinese government actively supports the sector through research funding, financial incentives, and procurement contracts aimed at boosting AI company development.
