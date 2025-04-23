Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves-Starrer ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ To Stream From April 24

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actors Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves-starrer 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3' to stream from April 24 on Prime Video.

Based on the globally popular Sonic video game series, the film is directed by Jeff Fowler with a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington.

The film's live-action stars Jim Carrey in a dual role, alongside James Marsden, Krysten Ritter, Tika Sumpter and Lee Majdoub, with an all-star voice-cast including Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey alongside Keanu Reeves.

In“Sonic The Hedgehog 3”, Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails get back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a formidable new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with unmatched abilities that threaten to upend everything they've fought to protect.

As Shadow unleashes chaos, Team Sonic is forced to seek out an unlikely alliance to stand a chance at protecting the planet. With high-stakes action, breathtaking CGI, and emotional depth, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 levels up the franchise in ways fans never saw coming.

“Sonic The Hedgehog 3” will be available to stream on Prime Video India in English and Hindi from April 24. The film is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The first installment of the film will be released in 2020. It marked the directorial debut of Fowler. Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, a blue anthropomorphic hedgehog who can run at supersonic speeds and teams up with small town sheriff Tom Wachowski to stop the mad scientist Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world.

The second installment released in 2022, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Jim Carrey reprise their roles, with Shemar Moore and Idris Elba joining the cast.

In the film, Sonic the Hedgehog and his friend Tails embark on a journey to find the Master Emerald before their nemesis, Dr. Ivo Robotnik, and his accomplice, Knuckles the Echidna.