Profit Boost Strengthens Emirates Islamic's Q1 Momentum

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates Islamic Bank recorded a significant upswing in profitability in the first quarter of 2025, with net profits rising to AED 1 billion, marking a 23% year-on-year increase from AED 811 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The performance was driven by robust income from both funded and non-funded sources, underlining the bank's strengthened position in the UAE's competitive banking sector.

Earnings per share reached AED 0.18, up from AED 0.14 a year earlier. Total income for the quarter climbed to AED 1.7 billion, an 18% increase from the same period last year. This upturn in revenue stemmed from higher financing and investment income, as well as growth in fee and commission income, which points to a broader recovery in consumer and business activity.

The bank's managing director and CEO, Salah Mohammed Amin, attributed the strong financial performance to disciplined cost management, enhanced digital adoption, and sustained growth across key segments. He also noted that the bank's strategic alignment with Emirates NBD Group objectives, including digital transformation and innovation, continues to yield tangible results.

Operating profit rose by 20% year-on-year to AED 1.1 billion, while the cost-to-income ratio improved to 36%, reflecting operational efficiency. Provisioning for credit losses was AED 129 million, a figure that remains within manageable limits and signals prudent risk management amid ongoing macroeconomic fluctuations.

The bank's asset base expanded to AED 92 billion, a 9% growth compared to the first quarter of 2024. Customer deposits increased by 5% to AED 70 billion, with current and savings account balances forming 78% of total deposits, indicating continued customer confidence and loyalty. Financing receivables stood at AED 51 billion, up 6% from the previous year, signalling strong demand for retail and corporate financing.

See also US Stock Market Surges as Tariff Pause Sparks Investor Optimism

Islamic banking products across consumer, SME, and corporate segments registered healthy uptake, supported by product innovation and the bank's expanding digital footprint. Emirates Islamic has also ramped up investments in technology infrastructure to improve service delivery and enhance customer engagement through mobile and online platforms.

Emirates Islamic's focus on ethical finance and Shariah-compliant services has positioned it well within the UAE's growing Islamic finance ecosystem. The country continues to be a major hub for Islamic banking, which is gaining traction both regionally and globally. The bank's growth mirrors broader trends in the sector, where increasing customer preference for Shariah-compliant solutions and strong regulatory support are bolstering market expansion.

Emirates Islamic's capital adequacy ratio stood at a comfortable 18.4%, well above regulatory requirements, ensuring resilience and capacity for future growth. Liquidity coverage ratio remained strong at 161%, reflecting a solid funding base and proactive balance sheet management.

The bank's digital strategy remains a core pillar of its long-term growth plans. Over the past year, Emirates Islamic has launched multiple enhancements to its mobile banking app, introduced AI-driven features for personalised financial services, and partnered with fintech players to expand its service offerings. These efforts have not only improved customer experience but have also helped in capturing a younger, tech-savvy demographic.

As part of its sustainability agenda, the bank reported progress on green finance initiatives and continues to integrate environmental, social, and governance principles into its lending and operational frameworks. The bank also highlighted its support for SMEs and community initiatives as part of its broader commitment to social responsibility.

See also Nasdaq Plunges into Bear Market Amid Escalating Trade War

Looking ahead, Emirates Islamic anticipates continued positive momentum, supported by favourable economic conditions in the UAE, ongoing investment in innovation, and a resilient customer base. The leadership expects the bank to remain well-positioned to navigate emerging challenges while delivering strong returns.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?