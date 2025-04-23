403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Humanoid Robot Market Is Expected to Witness Major Growth
(MENAFN) The humanoid robot market is anticipated to expand nearly five times over the next decade, driven by increasing global competition and the widespread implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, according to a representative of the sector in an interview with a news agency.
Meric Atalay, the chairman of the Turkish Purchasing Professionals’ and Managers’ Association (TUSAYER), emphasized that Turkey must be ready for a shift toward the humanoid robotics industry.
He pointed out that these robots are gradually becoming a more viable option compared to the traditional workforce.
Precedence Research, based in Canada and India, forecasts the global humanoid robot market will grow from USD1.57 billion in 2024 to USD7.75 billion by 2034.
This growth is largely attributed to the increasing use of robots in logistics to reduce costs and enhance efficiency.
Atalay also highlighted that while AI has been broadly integrated into various fields, including sales, operations, marketing, and human resources, its use in the supply chain sector remains limited.
He referenced studies showing that 71 percent of global companies are utilizing at least one function of generative AI models.
Furthermore, many companies are making substantial investments in humanoid robots and advanced fusion technologies.
“Humanoid robots don’t have working hours, they don’t get sick, and they only require power—they will surpass human production in both cost and efficiency. Though the use of humanoid robots will spur many ethical debates, Türkiye needs to be ready for the fierce competition by readying itself,” Atalay stated.
Meric Atalay, the chairman of the Turkish Purchasing Professionals’ and Managers’ Association (TUSAYER), emphasized that Turkey must be ready for a shift toward the humanoid robotics industry.
He pointed out that these robots are gradually becoming a more viable option compared to the traditional workforce.
Precedence Research, based in Canada and India, forecasts the global humanoid robot market will grow from USD1.57 billion in 2024 to USD7.75 billion by 2034.
This growth is largely attributed to the increasing use of robots in logistics to reduce costs and enhance efficiency.
Atalay also highlighted that while AI has been broadly integrated into various fields, including sales, operations, marketing, and human resources, its use in the supply chain sector remains limited.
He referenced studies showing that 71 percent of global companies are utilizing at least one function of generative AI models.
Furthermore, many companies are making substantial investments in humanoid robots and advanced fusion technologies.
“Humanoid robots don’t have working hours, they don’t get sick, and they only require power—they will surpass human production in both cost and efficiency. Though the use of humanoid robots will spur many ethical debates, Türkiye needs to be ready for the fierce competition by readying itself,” Atalay stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment