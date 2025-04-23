Vodafone Qatar Launches New Loyalty Programme 'Ipoints'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Vodafone Qatar has announced the launch of iPoints, a new loyalty programme that recognises and rewards its customers based on their spending.

Featuring a tiered system-Bronze, Silver, Gold, and the exclusive Black tier-iPoints offers enhanced rewards for Vodafone Qatar's customers. Available to all Postpaid, Prepaid, and Home subscribers, iPoints allows users to accumulate points which can be redeemed for a diverse selection of benefits, including bill payments, recharges, and add-ons. Additionally, Vodafone customers can also enjoy exclusive offers from Vodafone Qatar's partners, including Avios with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and special deals with Snoonu.

Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer at Vodafone Qatar, commented,“We continuously aim to empower customers and provide them with great deals and offers to get the best value from our services. iPoints directly responds to our customers' needs, while offering a simple, transparent, and rewarding experience.”