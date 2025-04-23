403
Zelenskyy: Russia Avoids Direct Talks, Welcomes U.S. Partnership
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that Russia is "afraid of direct negotiations," also confirming his willingness to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the Vatican during Pope Francis's funeral, according to a local news agency.
At a news conference, Zelenskyy suggested, “Maybe they (Russians) are afraid that the Americans will leave the negotiation format, or maybe they are doing it to push them out.”
He reaffirmed Ukraine’s openness to talks, but only following a complete ceasefire, noting: “With an understanding of the term, we are ready for any format of negotiations with them. Any.”
Zelenskyy also highlighted ongoing discussions between defense ministers and senior officials from Ukraine, the U.S., the UK, and France, mentioning future ceasefire discussions scheduled in London.
Regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which remains under Russian control, Zelenskyy stated that the facility cannot function without Ukrainian technical staff.
“Without Ukraine, it will not work,” he emphasized, adding that even US support would not suffice to make it operational.
The president expressed Ukraine’s interest in collaborating with the U.S. for infrastructure restoration, such as at the ZNPP or the missile-damaged Motor Sich facility in Zaporizhzhia. However, he stressed that genuine commitment from both sides is crucial: “We and America are not afraid to enter into a partnership, but a partnership is a partnership.”
