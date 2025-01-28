Brazilian Halal Project Firms Enter 9 New Markets

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The exporting companies participating in Halal do Brasil project have opened nine new international markets, increasing the number of countries reached by the initiative to 156. The information was released on Tuesday (28) by the press office of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), which spearheads the project alongside the Brazilian Trade and Agency (ApexBrasil).

The ABCC and ApexBrasil created the Halal do Brasil project to support Brazilian companies, especially those producing value-added food products, in entering the international halal market. Halal products are those produced according to Islamic requirements and certified as such. The program includes everything from training activities to international trade promotion.

The Halal do Brasil project currently supports 124 companies. Exports from participating firms grossed USD 3.61 billion from January to September 2024, an increase of 20.48% compared to the same period the previous year. The main destinations were Saudi Arabia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and Kuwait. The top exports included chicken, sugar, beef, coffee, cotton, peanut oil, and rice.

“We are enabling more and more companies to enter the Muslim consumer market,” the president of the ABCC, Osmar Chohfi, was quoted as saying in the statement released by the institution.“The number of exporting companies has increased by 80% in the past year. About 50 companies that joined this year also come from outside the meat sector, the main driver of exports. This gives us the perspective of diversifying sales with higher value-added food products in the future,” he said.

Brazil is the world's largest exporter of halal meats and has become the largest supplier of food to the 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Despite this prominence, the ABCC believes the country could take up more space in the industrialized categories of certified products, in which it has limited insertion. The entity highlights that Brazil's exports to the OIC countries are dominated by staples such as sugar, grains, chicken, beef, coffee, and mate.

In the past two years, the Halal do Brasil project has organized Brazilian participation in missions to strategic fairs, such as Gulfood in the UAE, Mihas in Malaysia, Anuga in Germany, Saudi Halal Expo in Saudi Arabia, and Food Africa in Egypt. Among other actions, B2B meetings were also held with importers brought to Brazil with resources from ApexBrasil. The last round took place at the end of last year in São Paulo, with nine importers from North Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

