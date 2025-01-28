THE RITZ-CARLTON, NAPLES EARNS PRESTIGIOUS LEED SILVER CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are delighted to receive this prestigious certification after the time and care put into the resort's transformation. It was an honor to work closely with city officials and conservation organizations during the process to ensure our expansion reflected The Ritz-Carlton's commitment to environmental sustainability and positive social impact, all while preserving the surrounding natural beauty and wildlife," said Mark Ferland, Area General Manager for The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Vanderbilt Tower achieved LEED certification by implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality. The State of Florida's 'Florida Green' initiative has also recognized the resort, earning a 'Three Palm' designation for efforts including conservation communication and education, reuse and recycling measures, water conservation, energy efficiency, and indoor air quality.

Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED Certification is the world's most widely used green building rating system and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction, and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

As part of ongoing sustainability efforts, the resort emphasizes green meetings and gatherings with carbon offset options for event planners, indoor air quality testing, waste reduction, and water reduction measures. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples implemented refillable residential shampoo, body wash, and conditioner dispensers in each guest bathroom to reduce plastic waste. Guests may choose to reduce their laundry requests to conserve water and each guestroom includes recycling containers to further support the hotel's sorting and separation process. These conservation practices complement the resort's signature Ritz Kids program, developed in partnership with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida to help foster an appreciation for sustainability with future generations.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, NAPLES

Dazzling on the white sands of Florida's renowned Gulf Coast, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples continues to be recognized for its extraordinary service levels and amenities. Following a transformative renovation in 2023, the luxury resort offers 474 exquisitely appointed guestrooms and suites, each offering stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico. The hotel's Club Level – the Vanderbilt Tower – features exclusive services and amenities, including a private arrival experience and access to the Club Lounge's dedicated cocktail bar. Resort amenities include eight bar and restaurant options highlighted by award winners Sofra and Gumbo Limbo, the Ritz-Carlton® brand's largest Club Level Lounge, a newly designed arrival experience featuring an ornate Lobby Bar, a luxurious, 51,000 square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa®, and revamped adult and family pools, all complimenting its expansive event and meeting space. Consistently ranked among the finest hotels in the United States, The Ritz-Carlton, Napless is a multi-year recipient of the AAA Five-Diamond award as well as signature recognitions by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler magazines.

